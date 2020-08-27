Online Peking Opera shows attract over 46 mln views

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's month-long online Peking Opera season had garnered more than 46 million views as of Monday, the People's Daily reported Thursday.

A total of 18 Peking Opera troupes across the country, including the National Peking Opera Company (NPOC), are taking turns to offer premium performances via various video platforms for free every evening from Aug. 8 to Sept. 6.

The shows received 21 million likes from the public and many of the new fans are teenagers, according to the report.

During the shows, leading Peking Opera artists joined audiences through livestreaming interactions and answered questions.

Besides, comments posted by viewers helped boost the confidence of artists of this traditional culture.

It is time to promote Peking Opera in a way that everyone likes, as watching video online has become one of the important means of entertainment among youths, said NPOC vice-president Zhang Yafeng.