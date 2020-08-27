Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Iran gov't denounces UAE normalization deal with Israel, expresses security concerns

(Xinhua)    11:11, August 27, 2020

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The recent decision of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalize relations with Israel has been a "strategic mistake" as it may pose security threats to the region, the Iranian government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Iran would consider the UAE "accountable" for any security threat that Israel may pose against Iran, Ali Rabiee told reporters.

Also, Iran will hold the UAE responsible for the consequences of any "dangerous interference" of Israel in the regional developments, he added.

"We expect the UAE officials to be vigilant about the (Israeli) regime's activities inside their country ... and we cannot remain indifferent to anti-security measures of our Zionist (Israel) enemy near our borders," Rabiee noted.

Iran has strongly condemned the recent agreement between Israel and the UAE to normalize ties.

On Aug. 13, Israel and the UAE reached an agreement, brokered by the United States, to work towards a "full normalization of relations."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York