Iran gov't denounces UAE normalization deal with Israel, expresses security concerns

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The recent decision of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalize relations with Israel has been a "strategic mistake" as it may pose security threats to the region, the Iranian government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Iran would consider the UAE "accountable" for any security threat that Israel may pose against Iran, Ali Rabiee told reporters.

Also, Iran will hold the UAE responsible for the consequences of any "dangerous interference" of Israel in the regional developments, he added.

"We expect the UAE officials to be vigilant about the (Israeli) regime's activities inside their country ... and we cannot remain indifferent to anti-security measures of our Zionist (Israel) enemy near our borders," Rabiee noted.

Iran has strongly condemned the recent agreement between Israel and the UAE to normalize ties.

On Aug. 13, Israel and the UAE reached an agreement, brokered by the United States, to work towards a "full normalization of relations."