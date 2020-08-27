Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
China launches campaign on cyberspace environment for minors

(Xinhua)    10:59, August 27, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a circular announcing the launch of a special campaign to enhance the cyberspace environment for minors, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday.

The campaign, jointly initiated by six departments, including the MOE and the National Press and Publication Administration, will concentrate efforts on solving problems related to internet addiction among minors.

The document said that China will take tough action against bad online social interactions and undesirable phenomena involving minors, including cyberbullying and cyber violence, as well as law violations like racketeering.

Online games, vulgar fiction, entertainment livestreams and other information that are irrelevant to studies provided by educational websites will also be dealt with, according to the circular.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

