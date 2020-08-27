TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the "resistance" of Iranians against the U.S. pressures has resulted in the "diplomatic failure" of the United States, official IRNA news agency reported.

"If the Iranian nation had lost the ground to the United States two years ago, the enemy could bring Iran to its knees," Rouhani said with reference to the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018 and subsequent unprecedented sanctions against the country's energy and financial sectors, at a weekly cabinet meeting.

He lauded what he called Iranians' "tolerance" despite economic difficulties caused by the United States over the past years.