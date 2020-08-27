Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 5.8 mln: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    09:39, August 27, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 5.8 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. case count rose to 5,800,472, with the national death toll reaching 179,150 as of 2:28 p.m. local time (1828 GMT), according to the CSSE.

The hardest-hit U.S. state of California reported 684,128 cases, followed by Florida with 608,722 cases, Texas with 605,269 cases, and New York with 431,340 cases, the tally showed.

Other states with over 190,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

By far, the United States remains the worst-hit nation, in terms of both the caseload and death toll.

