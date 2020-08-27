Chinese envoy calls for more support for Iraq

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday asked the international community to help Iraq fight terrorism and rebuild its economy while respecting the country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

As Iraq is planning to hold early elections in June 2021, the political process in Iraq is at a crucial stage. The international community should respect Iraq's ownership and leadership in all its endeavors, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

When lending a helping hand, it is important to first listen to the views of Iraq, respect its sovereignty, refrain from imposing solutions and interfering in Iraq's internal affairs. The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq should provide election assistance in accordance with its mandate, he told the Security Council.

"Iraq has repeatedly protested against unilateral military actions of some countries in its territory. We reiterate that Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity should always be respected," he said.

Geng asked for support for Iraq's efforts to safeguard national security and combat terrorism.

"We call on the international community to continue to support Iraq in consolidating the hard-won results of counter-terrorism and addressing the issue of foreign terrorist fighters. We should also support Iraq in bringing terrorists to justice in accordance with its domestic laws, and reject double standards and politicization in counter-terrorism."

The international community should help Iraq address current challenges and boost socio-economic development, said Geng.

The war-torn country is now confronted with economic and fiscal hardships, exacerbated by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. The international community must intensify efforts to help Iraq carry out reconstruction, diversify its economy, create more jobs, eradicate poverty, and improve public services and livelihoods, he said.

Promises of help should be fulfilled. There should be no blank checks and no political strings attached to aid. Amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Iraq, more international assistance is urgently needed to fight the pandemic and strengthen Iraq's public health system, he said.

China stands with the government and people of Iraq in their pursuit of peace and development, and supports their efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and security and to fight COVID-19. China will continue to enhance bilateral relations with Iraq, deepen cooperation, including through the Belt and Road Initiative, and contribute to its socio-economic development for the benefit of all Iraqis, he said.