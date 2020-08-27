CHICAGO, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested on murder charges Wednesday following overnight shootings in Kenosha in the southeast corner of U.S. state of Wisconsin that killed two people and wounded one during violent demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He was arrested in his hometown Antioch, Illinois, a town 30 minutes away from Kenosha, local media reported.

Video of the incident shows a man, alleged to be Rittenhouse, running down the street with an AR-15-style rifle as he's pursued by others attempting to apprehend him. Rittenhouse falls to the ground, then proceeds to turn around and begin shooting at the people trying to disarm him.

At a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, the police officers identified the three victims as a 26-year-old and a 36-year-old who died, and another 26-year-old who was injured. An investigation led by the Kenosha police and FBI has not yet determined whether both deaths are connected to Rittenhouse.

The shootings took place during the third night of unrest in Kenosha. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency, and said on Wednesday that the number of Wisconsin National Guard members deployed in Kenosha would be 500, up from 125 on Monday and 250 on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Bucks posted a notice on its twitter Wednesday afternoon boycotting the playoff game Wednesday with the Orlando Magic following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The NBA, as a result, announced to postpone the games.

Kenosha officials are expecting another night of unrest on Wednesday after the 7 p.m. curfew.

A video posted on social media shows 29-year-old Jacob Blake appearing to be shot by police seven times in the back at close range as he was walking to his gray van in Kenosha on Sunday evening. Blake was later taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

At a news conference held early Tuesday, Blake's attorney Ben Crump said that his client is paralyzed and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again.

Blake's family plans to file a civil lawsuit against the Kenosha Police Department over the shooting, its attorney said Tuesday.

The Division of Criminal Investigation under the Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the case. The division aims to provide an incident report to the prosecutor within 30 days.

Kenosha is a city of about 100,000 residents, located between Milwaukee and Chicago.