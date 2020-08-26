Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

House democrat launches investigation into Pompeo's RNC speech

(Xinhua)    14:22, August 26, 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. House Democrat Joaquin Castro on Tuesday announced that he had launched an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's speech to the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday night.

In his letter to Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Castro said that "it is highly unusual, and likely unprecedented, for a sitting Secretary of State to speak at a partisan convention for either of the political parties. It appears that it may also be illegal."

Castro, chairman of House Foreign Affairs panel's subcommittee on oversight and investigations, noted that Pompeo's speech to the RNC might violate the Hatch Act and State Department policies.

The Hatch Act is a federal law that prohibits employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president, vice president and certain designated high-level officials, from engaging in some forms of political activities.

Castro said that Pompeo, who is on official travel in the Middle East, also broke the Foreign Affairs Manual, which prohibits State Department officials from engaging in partisan political activities abroad.

Castro asked Biegun to provide a written response on details of Pompeo's trip to Jerusalem and preparations for his speech.

Pompeo is drawing criticism at home for giving his speech to RNC from Jerusalem. A State Department spokesperson defended that Pompeo "would address the convention in his personal capacity. No State Department resources will be used."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York