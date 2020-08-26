Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
China launches competition to boost youth innovation, entrepreneurship

(Xinhua)    10:25, August 26, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a major innovation and entrepreneurship competition for youth.

With a combination of online and offline activities, this year's competition will focus on providing services for entrepreneurial youth as well as long-term support to their start-up projects, said a statement by the Communist Youth League of China Central Committee.

Candidates will compete in categories including commercial and industrial, agricultural, rural and internet-related areas.

The shortlisted projects will have access to further support in the form of investment docking and project incubation.

The competition, the seventh of its kind since 2014, has attracted more than 450,000 teams and 2 million participants over the years.

