"Ne Zha," "The Wandering Earth" directors nominated for guild award

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Guo Fan and Jiao Zi, the directors of 2019 blockbuster sci-fi "The Wandering Earth" and animated hit "Ne Zha," respectively, are on the five-strong list of nominees for the 2019 China Film Directors' Guild (CFDG) award in the best director category.

The other three nominees are director Wang Xiaoshuai of the art-house film "So Long, My Son," Lou Ye of the crime thriller "The Shadow Play," and the seven directors of the patriotic film "My People, My Country."

Nominees for the 2019 CFDG award in the other five categories, namely the best film, actor, actress, emerging director and screenwriter, have also been unveiled, according to an official announcement by the CFDG.

The list of nominations was finalized following online voting by guild members from July 6 to 31, the announcement added.

"So Long, My Son," "The Wandering Earth," youth drama film "Better Days," "My People, My Country," and "Ne Zha," have been nominated for the best film award.