Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

"Ne Zha," "The Wandering Earth" directors nominated for guild award

(Xinhua)    10:21, August 26, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Guo Fan and Jiao Zi, the directors of 2019 blockbuster sci-fi "The Wandering Earth" and animated hit "Ne Zha," respectively, are on the five-strong list of nominees for the 2019 China Film Directors' Guild (CFDG) award in the best director category.

The other three nominees are director Wang Xiaoshuai of the art-house film "So Long, My Son," Lou Ye of the crime thriller "The Shadow Play," and the seven directors of the patriotic film "My People, My Country."

Nominees for the 2019 CFDG award in the other five categories, namely the best film, actor, actress, emerging director and screenwriter, have also been unveiled, according to an official announcement by the CFDG.

The list of nominations was finalized following online voting by guild members from July 6 to 31, the announcement added.

"So Long, My Son," "The Wandering Earth," youth drama film "Better Days," "My People, My Country," and "Ne Zha," have been nominated for the best film award.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York