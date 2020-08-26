China's Anta Sports posts strong performance despite COVID-19

FUZHOU, China, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's largest sportswear company Anta Sports posted revenue of 14.669 billion yuan (2.12 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half year of 2020 on Tuesday, decreasing by one percent year-on-year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the market hard.

"From our perspective, having survived all the challenges in the first half of 2020, we should continue pursuing digital transformation of the Group, implementing the 'direct-to-consumer' strategy and upgrading our business model, in order to guard our leading position in the industry and maintain our brand vitality," said Ding Zhizhong, chairman and CEO of Anta.

"As China has done a remarkable job in fighting against the pandemic, we remain positive and confident about China's consumer market and the growth of China's sports industry," he added.

Anta acquired Finland's Amer Sports in March 2019, following its acquisition of a slew of global brands including Descente and Kolon Sport in recent years.

In 2009, Anta acquired franchises for Fila Group's trademarks on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao.

Anta Sports, with headquarters in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007.