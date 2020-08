Trump says to nominate Chad Wolf to formally lead Department of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will nominate acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to formally lead the agency.

Trump announced the decision in a tweet, saying that "Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!"

Wolf has been acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security since November 2019.