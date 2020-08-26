Iran's FM slams Pompeo for trying to "flood" region with weapons

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for "violating his own country's laws" and trying to "flood" the Middle East with weapons.

On a note on Twitter reported on Tuesday by semi-official Fars news agency, Iran's chief diplomat wrote that the U.S. Secretary of State "has no qualms about violating his own country's laws."

"Standing next to world's #1 nuclear threat, he declares his desire to flood our region with even more US weapons", the Iranian official posted on Monday.

Zarif added an image pointing to declarations made by Pompeo on Monday after meeting Israel's prime minister, about "the possibility of providing the Emirates with the military equipment it needs to defend itself against Iran."

A second image shows the heading of a July 24 article on The New York Times under the title "Trump administration is bypassing arms control pact to sell large armed drones," criticizing weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

At the end of his note, the Iranian FM said the U.S. Secretary of State is "trying to impede lawful normalization of Iran's defense cooperation" with other countries.

The United States recently failed to win a vote at the UN security Council for its drafted resolution to extend a UN arms embargo against Iran, which expires in October.