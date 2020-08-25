Pet economy thrives as animal lovers' needs surge in China

CHONGQING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Every day after work, Zhao Lingling rushes straight home. The first thing she does is to refill the food bowl and clear the litter box of Tangyuan -- her beloved pet cat.

Tangyuan, a British shorthair cat, has accompanied her for more than three years.

"Tangyuan wakes me up every morning and always greets me when I come home at around 8 p.m. each day," she said.

For Zhao, the four-year-old cat is not only a pet, but also a companion that makes her feel at ease.

In recent years, the generations born in the 1980s and 1990s have seen a rise in pet ownership. Some of them are single, and their pets therefore become their life companions. Others choose a double income and no kids (or DINK, for short) lifestyle, so their pets play the role of their "children."

According to a white paper on China's pet business published by a Chinese pet industry website goumin.com, urban consumption in the pet market in China reached 202.4 billion yuan (about 29 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019.

As the consumption in the pet market increases and the pet economy thrives, animal lovers' diversified needs have boosted the emergence and development of sub-industries such as pet food, pet beauty, pet photography and pet funerals.

Zhao spent about 15,000 yuan on Tangyuan in the past year, including more than 5,000 yuan in basic costs and 10,000 yuan in veterinary bills.

"Although I didn't have much savings last year, I had to save Tangyuan as he has already become part of my family," she said.

Higher demand from the younger generation has led to changes in the pet industry. At the same time, more young people have become engaged in the supply side of the industry.

"I noticed that many cat lovers couldn't keep cats for various reasons. So, I set up a cat-themed cafe in 2012 to better meet their needs to pet cats," said Liu Aisi, who runs the cafe in Chongqing's Shapingba District. Liu said most customers visiting her store are students and white-collar workers who share a rented apartment with others.

Elderly people also play an important role in facilitating the growth of the industry.

Zhou Mingfang, 72, raises five cats in her apartment. Three of them are strays.

"My children work in other cities all year round. I have a jolly time with my cats at home and they can read my emotional expressions," said Zhou.

At present, the pet industry has formed an industrial chain, with pet raising, pet food processing and sales and pet products in the upstream supply chain, and veterinary care and pet beauty in the downstream supply chain.

"With the expansion and differentiation of pet-related needs, many people are willing to spend more money on customized pet products," said Yu Zhen, one of the founders of Chongqing Epet Technology Co., Ltd.

Yu said in addition to diversified products, services for pets will also be improved. In the future, the pet market will see greater development in areas like pet boarding and pet beauty treatments to better meet customers' needs for higher-level pet care.