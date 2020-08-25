Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
Pompeo says U.S. to keep Israel's military edge

(Xinhua)    10:43, August 25, 2020

JERUSALEM, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the U.S. will continue to ensure Israel's military edge in the Middle East under any future weapons deals involving the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

"The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that," Pompeo said while making joint statements in Jerusalem alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said he was reassured on the issue by the state secretary.

Pompeo said he hoped that other Arab countries would follow the United Arab Emirates and form diplomatic ties with Israel. "I am hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this," Pompeo said.

A U.S.-brokered deal to normalize ties between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13.

Last week, local Israeli media reported that the White House is planning a "giant" sale of F-35 warplanes as part of the deal.

Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday, kick-starting his five-day trip to the region. He has meetings scheduled also with Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

