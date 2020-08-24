Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
South China region posts foreign investment growth despite epidemic

(Xinhua)    16:33, August 24, 2020

NANNING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reported robust growth in foreign investment in the first seven months of 2020 despite the COVID-19 epidemic.

The total foreign investment utilized in Guangxi reached 675 million U.S. dollars, a year-on-year increase of 17.4 percent, according to the region's investment promotion bureau.

Guangxi's attempts to woo foreign investors were boosted by the region's ongoing building of a pilot free trade zone (FTZ).

A total of 194 foreign-funded enterprises, including 40 in the Guangxi pilot FTZ, were newly established during the January-July period. Contractual foreign investment totaled 2.68 billion U.S. dollars, up 56.4 percent year on year.

