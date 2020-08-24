Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

(Xinhua)    13:44, August 24, 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced late Sunday that she will depart her position in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August to focus on family matters.

"This is completely my choice and my voice," Conway said in a statement. "In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

Conway, 53, was Trump's campaign manager in 2016. She has served in her White House role since the beginning of the administration and has been known as a fierce Trump defender.

An outspoken Trump critic, Kellyanne Conway's husband, George, tweeted separately that he would be leaving his role with the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans, for similar reasons.

"We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids," Kellyanne said.

She is expected to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention this week.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York