HKSAR gov't to roll out more measures to combat COVID-19

HONG KONG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Matthew Cheung said on Sunday that the HKSAR government will take a string of anti-epidemic measures as the number of local COVID-19 cases with unknown sources of infection is still high.

To achieve the strategy of "early identification, early isolation and early treatment," the HKSAR government will launch a massive, free COVID-19 testing on Sept. 1, which is expected to be completed within two weeks, Cheung wrote in a blog.

The competition for effective COVID-19 vaccines will be fierce and the HKSAR government is actively following up the procurement of vaccines, he noted.

The HKSAR government has committed more than 145 billion HK dollars (about 18.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two rounds of relief measures under the anti-epidemic fund. To benefit more industries affected by social distancing measures, the HKSAR government will roll out another round of the fund.