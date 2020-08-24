China's Liaoning accelerates 5G development

SHENYANG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province has invested 3.64 billion yuan (around 526 million U.S. dollars) this year on the construction of 5G network infrastructure, local authorities said.

The province has built nearly 17,000 5G base stations this year, bringing the total to 19,019 as of Aug. 6, said Li Zhicheng, deputy director of the provincial communications administration.

The major urban areas of the 14 prefecture-level regions across the province, key industrial parks, airports, railway stations, ports, and other important places have achieved 5G network coverage, said Li.

At present, 5G technologies have been applied in the fields of industrial networks, medical treatment, education, transport, culture and travel in Liaoning.