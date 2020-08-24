Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Russia interested in cooperation with China on 5G: Russian FM

(Xinhua)    08:54, August 24, 2020

MOSCOW, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Russia is interested in cooperation with China on 5G technology, TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We will definitely not follow the example of the Americans, who simply demand that everyone not cooperate on 5G with China, in particular with Huawei," Lavrov said at the All-Russian Youth Educational Forum "Territory of Meanings."

"On the contrary, we are interested in interacting with countries in order to jointly create modern technologies and implement them into practical life," he added.

According to Lavrov, relevant ministries and departments are actively involved in the distribution of this technology in Russia.

For Russia, as well as for the whole world, 5G is a very important topic, the minister noted.

