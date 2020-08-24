Israel reports 730 new COVID-19 cases, 102,663 in total

JERUSALEM, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The cumulative number of Israeli coronavirus cases reached 102,663 on Sunday after 730 new ones were added, the Ministry of Health said.

The death toll rose to 834 with 15 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition remained at 398, out of 868 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries grew to 79,514 with 863 new recoveries, while the number of active cases dropped to 22,315.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Employment Service released data showing that unemployment rate in Israel stands at 20.8 percent with more than 851,000 jobless people, compared to 27.5 percent at the end of April.

In February, the unemployment rate in Israel was only 3.9 percent with 162,500 people unemployed, before the number of unemployed crossed 1 million in early April.