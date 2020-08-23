Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

A total of 12 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Saturday, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Fujian Province, and no deaths related to the disease were reported on the mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Hebei, two each in Tianjin, Guangdong and Shaanxi, and one in Fujian, the commission said.

On Saturday, 44 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 2,402 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,190 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 212 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,951, including 422 patients who were still being treated, with 16 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,895 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 13,730 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,478 were discharged on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, 15 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 370 asymptomatic cases, including 289 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 4,657 confirmed cases including 76 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 487 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 3,974 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 457 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.