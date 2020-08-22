Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 22, 2020
Chinese premier to attend Lancang-Mekong cooperation leaders' meeting via video link

(Xinhua)    15:33, August 22, 2020

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the third Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting via video link on Aug. 24, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Friday.

According to Zhao, Premier Li will co-chair the virtual meeting with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith. Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen of Cambodia, President U Win Myint of Myanmar, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam will also participate in the meeting.

Initiated by China in 2014, the LMC consists of six countries, namely China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Lancang River originates on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in southwest China. It is called the Mekong River as it flows through the other five countries before emptying into the sea.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

