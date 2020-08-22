Chinese mainland reports 22 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 22 new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,390, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, 13 were reported in Shanghai, three each in Hebei and Shandong, two in Shaanxi and one in Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,176 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 214 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.