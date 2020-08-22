Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Friday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 22 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Friday, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, 13 were reported in Shanghai, three each in Hebei and Shandong, two in Shaanxi, and one in Fujian, the commission said.

On Friday, 59 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,390 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,176 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 214 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,939, including 454 patients who were still being treated, with 19 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,851 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 14,305 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,141 were discharged on Friday.

Also on Friday, 34 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 366 asymptomatic cases, including 276 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 4,631 confirmed cases including 75 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 487 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 3,900 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 457 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.