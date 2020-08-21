Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 21, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 22 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    12:19, August 21, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 22 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,368, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new imported cases, 11 were reported in Shanghai, six in Tianjin, three in Shandong and one each in Jiangsu and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,164 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 204 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

