Chinese airlines off to quicker recovery than peers

(Xinhua)    12:09, August 21, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Investors believe Chinese airlines are on a faster track of recovery than their peers, as domestic travel in China rebounds faster from the pandemic compared to other countries.

The first half of the year saw many airlines record losses as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped most of the planet, forcing authorities around the world to close borders and limit the movements of people to curb the spread of the virus.

According to HSBC, Chinese airlines are quickly recovering as domestic passenger traffic is rising and are projected to continue to do so in the coming quarters.

The bank said Chinese airlines earn most of their profits on domestic routes.

