Chinese shares close lower

(Xinhua)    16:51, August 20, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed lower Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index going down 1.3 percent to 3,363.9 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.19 percent lower at 13,320.92 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices shrank to 871.81 billion yuan (about 125.85 billion U.S. dollars) from about 1.09 trillion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares in defence manufacturing, liquor-making and agriculture sectors led the losses.

Bucking the downward trend, shares of firms related to digital currency, tourism and papermaking industries led the gains, with the share price of Western Regions Tourism Development Co. Ltd., a tourism service provider, rising by the daily limit of 10 percent to 24.43 yuan apiece.

The ChiNext Index, China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.96 percent to close at 2,587.86 points Thursday.

