Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi stresses importance of living in harmony with nature

(Xinhua)    16:04, August 20, 2020

HEFEI, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has underlined the need to live in harmony with nature, calling on people not to compete for development space with nature.

Xi made the remarks Wednesday afternoon during his tour to check on the flood situation of Chaohu Lake in Hefei, capital city of east China's Anhui Province.

We should not only make good use of the lake, but also protect and carefully manage the lake to make it the best symbol of Hefei, Xi said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York