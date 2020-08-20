Xi stresses importance of living in harmony with nature

HEFEI, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has underlined the need to live in harmony with nature, calling on people not to compete for development space with nature.

Xi made the remarks Wednesday afternoon during his tour to check on the flood situation of Chaohu Lake in Hefei, capital city of east China's Anhui Province.

We should not only make good use of the lake, but also protect and carefully manage the lake to make it the best symbol of Hefei, Xi said.