Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi encourages steel company to grow in integrated development of Yangtze River Delta

(Xinhua)    13:39, August 20, 2020

HEFEI, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has encouraged Magang Group, a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group, to seize the opportunity in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

The steel subsidiary should combine its own reform and development with the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and strive to develop itself amid the process, Xi said Wednesday during his inspection tour in east China's Anhui Province.

In the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, Magang Group, with its timely work resumptions, reported year-on-year growth in both output and revenues, which showed the strong resilience of the state-owned economy, Xi said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York