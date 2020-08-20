Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
China capable of containing COVID-19 resurgence in autumn, winter: expert

(Xinhua)    10:16, August 20, 2020

China is confident of being able to control a COVID-19 epidemic resurgence in autumn and winter based on recent epidemic containment experience over more than six months, a health expert said Wednesday.

During the COVID-19 outbreak that started in Wuhan, because of effective epidemic containment measures, no provincial-level region on the Chinese mainland, except virus-hit Hubei Province, reported over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, said Wu Zunyou, a chief epidemiology expert at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference.

China has also successfully contained some cluster COVID-19 infections during recent months, Wu added, noting that such facts demonstrate that the country is capable of controlling the virus transmission in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, Wu warned that a virus outbreak could happen at any time, as the pandemic remains severe across the world, and he called for the full implementation of epidemic prevention measures in China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

