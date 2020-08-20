China capable of containing COVID-19 resurgence in autumn, winter: expert

China is confident of being able to control a COVID-19 epidemic resurgence in autumn and winter based on recent epidemic containment experience over more than six months, a health expert said Wednesday.

During the COVID-19 outbreak that started in Wuhan, because of effective epidemic containment measures, no provincial-level region on the Chinese mainland, except virus-hit Hubei Province, reported over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, said Wu Zunyou, a chief epidemiology expert at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference.

China has also successfully contained some cluster COVID-19 infections during recent months, Wu added, noting that such facts demonstrate that the country is capable of controlling the virus transmission in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, Wu warned that a virus outbreak could happen at any time, as the pandemic remains severe across the world, and he called for the full implementation of epidemic prevention measures in China.