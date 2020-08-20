Chinese animation series gains popularity on global stage

Leading Chinese online streaming platform iQIYI said Wednesday that it will continue to produce the CG-animation series Deer Squad Season II.

The cartoon has received gratifying response from international viewers since it was aired on Aug. 3 on Nickelodeon, a U.S. entertainment brand for kids.

Deer Squad is an animated adventure rescue series about four loveable, enthusiastic and heroic young deer friends -- Kai, Lola, Rammy and Bobbi, who protect the animals of Central Forest and the humans who inhabit Platinum City, a futuristic metropolis surrounding their woodland home.

When there is trouble, the deer summon their planetary powers and transform into a team capable of solving problems.

"We are very glad that such a platform airs our story Deer Squad to international audience," said Yang Xiaoxuan, vice president of iQIYI.

According to Yang, iQIYI has adopted a new way of making cartoons to ensure international broadcasting. When the company drew up the outline of the story in 2017, it introduced Nickelodeon to the team for creative guidance and supervision.

Yang said it is the first time that a Chinese animation producer has taken the route in order to show its works to global audience.

It is also the first time that Nickelodeon has introduced an original Chinese animation from the conception phase.

"When we cooperate with an international network from an early stage, the misunderstanding and divergence that may appear in the process of international broadcasting can be handled in advance," said Yang.

Deer Squad premiered first on iQIYI on July 15, before its launch on Nickelodeon in Asia in August. Nickelodeon also plans to roll it out internationally later this year.