Senior Chinese diplomat will travel to Singapore, ROK

(Xinhua)    09:30, August 20, 2020

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will travel to Singapore and the Republic of Korea (ROK) this week, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will visit Singapore from Wednesday to Thursday, at the invitation of Singapore government, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing.

Yang will also have consultations with ROK officials in the city of Pusan from Friday to Saturday, at the invitation of Suh Hoon, top national security adviser of the ROK, Zhao said.

