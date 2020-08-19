Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
China crushes over 3,000 groups of gang crimes in targeted campaign

(Xinhua)    16:55, August 19, 2020

Police in China have busted 3,291 groups involved in gang-related crimes since the launch of a targeted campaign in 2018, the national office against organized crime said Wednesday.

This included 453 groups with assets exceeding 100 million yuan (about 14.5 million U.S. dollars) each, said Wang Hongxiang, deputy director of the office.

During the campaign, police across the country have cracked over 364,000 criminal cases and arrested more than 410,000 suspects, said Wang, also deputy secretary general of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

By the end of July, courts across China had concluded 26,496 cases of gang-related crimes after the first trial, accounting for nearly 90 percent of all such cases, Wang said.

