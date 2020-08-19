Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese researchers develop new diagnostic method for ovarian cancer

(Xinhua)    14:33, August 19, 2020

Chinese researchers have developed a non-invasive method to differentiate ovarian cancer subtypes, which could help improve therapeutic plans, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Ovarian cancers can be divided into type I and type II according to etiology and prognosis. Accurate subtype differentiation can help improve treatment plans and prognosis.

Researchers from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology under the CAS and Jinshan Hospital of Fudan University conducted a multicenter study involving more than 294 ovarian cancer patients, of which 143 were type I and 151 type II.

They collected the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) of patients and used machine learning method to build a novel MRI-based radiomics model that can differentiate between type I and type II ovarian cancer. The diagnosis has an average accuracy of 83 percent.

The research was published in the journal European Radiology.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York