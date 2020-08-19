Chinese medical treatment crowdfunding platforms pledge to improve verification

Four major medical treatment crowdfunding platforms in China, including Aixinchou and Shuidichou, made a joint declaration on strengthening the verification of crowdfunding initiators and beneficiaries to ensure the authenticity of projects.

These online platforms, which focus on raising donations for low-income patients seeking costly medical treatments, have met doubts and challenges about their operation in recent years.

Compared with a previous version in 2018, the new declaration features improved verification of project information and strengthened transparency via the timely sharing of key information such as the progress of a project and the patient's medical condition, the response to complaints and the use of remaining funds.

In addition to improving efficiency in handling complaints and reports, the platforms also promised not to employ non-professional staff to carry out promotion activities in hospitals.