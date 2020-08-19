Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

AIIB approves 100-mln-USD loan for Uzbekistan's COVID-19 fight

(Xinhua)    11:12, August 19, 2020

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a 100-million-US-dollar loan to Uzbekistan to strengthen the country's public health emergency response and help overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, AIIB said Tuesday.

Co-financed with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the project aims to improve Uzbekistan's capacity for surveillance, diagnostic testing, and treatment of COVID-19 and future disease outbreaks, it said in a statement.

"Addressing emergency healthcare needs to combat COVID-19 and prevent its spread is the immediate priority. The financing will support Uzbekistan's response to the current pandemic and capacity building to effectively manage future outbreaks," AIIB Director General Supee Teravaninthorn said in the statement.

The project is funded by the AIIB Crisis Recovery Facility (CRF), which provides up to 13 billion dollars of financing to both public and private-sector entities in member countries facing adverse impacts caused by the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a 500-million-U.S.-dollar budget support loan to support Uzbekistan's response to COVID-19, while the International Monetary Fund disbursed a loan of 375 million dollars under its Rapid Credit Facility scheme.

So far, Uzbekistan has registered 36,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 240 deaths and 31,580 recoveries.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York