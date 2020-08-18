China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian wine

China started an anti-dumping investigation into wine imports from Australia following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry last month, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The anti-dumping probe would look at imports of wine from Australia in containers holding two liters or less in 2019, the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding that it would also investigate any damage done to the Chinese wine industry from 2015 to 2019.

The probe is expected to end before Aug. 18, 2021, but may extend to Feb. 18, 2022 under special circumstances.