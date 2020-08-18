Iran denies Pompeo's allegations of arms supply to Taliban

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday denied the U.S. allegations that Iran is arming the Taliban in Afghanistan, official IRNA news agency reported.

"What is happening today in Afghanistan is the result of the U.S. warmongering actions and interference in the affairs of Afghanistan," read a ministry statement.

The allegations by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Aug. 12 "are some sort of blame-shifting and an attempt to divert the public opinion of the Afghan people from Washington's assistance to the Islamic State," the statement quoted Foreign Ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.