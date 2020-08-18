Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
Iran denies Pompeo's allegations of arms supply to Taliban

(Xinhua)    08:45, August 18, 2020

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday denied the U.S. allegations that Iran is arming the Taliban in Afghanistan, official IRNA news agency reported.

"What is happening today in Afghanistan is the result of the U.S. warmongering actions and interference in the affairs of Afghanistan," read a ministry statement.

The allegations by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Aug. 12 "are some sort of blame-shifting and an attempt to divert the public opinion of the Afghan people from Washington's assistance to the Islamic State," the statement quoted Foreign Ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

