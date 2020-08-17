China's Sichuan heightens flood emergency response

CHENGDU, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday upgraded its flood-control response to Level II, the second highest rung in the four-tier emergency response system for floods, as downpours are forecast to persist.

Floods beating historical records are expected at the Sanhuangmiao station along the Tuojiang River, while heavy floods are expected to continue in the middle and lower reaches of Fujiang River.

The province's flood control and drought relief headquarters therefore decided to raise the emergency response as the situation remains grim.

Heavy rains during the weekend have affected more than 60,000 residents in Sichuan. Farmland, transportation, water conservancy and other infrastructure in various parts of the province have been damaged to varying degrees.