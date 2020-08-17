The U.S. Democratic National Convention (DNC), at which presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will accept the nomination and California Senator Kamala Harris will be nominated for vice presidential candidate, will kick off Monday and run through Thursday.

The quadrennial event's host city this year -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin -- will not see tens of thousands of people gathering for the occasion like in previous years, since the coronavirus pandemic has forced convention organizers to scale back the event by moving most of its activities online, with each of the four nights' events being broadcast from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Originally, an in-person convention was planned for July, but organizers postponed it due to safety concerns during the coronavirus outbreak.

Held every four years since 1832, the DNC's main goal is to officially nominate the Democratic Party's presidential and vice presidential candidates, adopt a comprehensive party platform, and adopt the rules for the party's activities, including the presidential nominating process for the next election cycle.

The convention, together with that of the Republican Party -- which this year will be held on Aug. 24-27 -- marks the conclusion of presidential primaries, the first phase of the election.

Below is a day-by-day breakdown of activities to be expected at this year's DNC:

Monday: Guest speakers will address a series of challenges facing the nation, including the coronavirus pandemic, the economic recession, and the persistent racial injustice and inequity most recently exposed by the death of black man George Floyd in the hands of white police.

Those who will speak on Monday include former first lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Republican Governor of Ohio John Kasich, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, among others.

Tuesday: The main business for the day will be nominating Biden as the party's presidential candidate. Unlike prior conventions where delegates would gather in an arena and the delegation from each state will be called upon to announce how many delegates pledge for each candidate, this year the presidential roll call will happen virtually and last for 30 minutes.

Tuesday's speakers include progressive Congresswomen from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former second lady Jill Biden, among others.

Wednesday: The convention will nominate Kamala Harris, senator from California, to run for vice president on behalf of the Democratic Party against incumbent Mike Pence of the Republican Party.

Wednesday will feature speakers including former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Democratic presidential nominee in 2016 Hilary Clinton, among others.

Thursday: All eyes will be on Biden as the 77-year-old former vice president will be delivering a speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to formally accept the nomination and take on President Donald Trump, who will seek re-election.

Other speakers for the day include Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, former South Bend, Indiana mayor and once a 2020 Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg, Atlanta, Georgie Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, California Governor Gavin Newsom, among others.