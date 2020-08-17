Aussie state extends emergency COVID-19 measures despite drop in infections

The Australian State of Victoria extended emergency measures to help deal with COVID-19, despite a decline in the rate of new infections.

Victorian officials said late Sunday that a State of Emergency would be extended for a further four weeks, allowing for the continuation of stage 4 lockdowns and a nightly curfew for state capital, Melbourne.

On Monday, the state recorded its highest ever daily death count, with 25 new fatalities. However the number of new infections was 282, continuing a steady downwards trend.

Despite the declining case rates, state officials said that it was important not to become complacent, and continue to suppress transmission of the virus primarily through limiting movement.

"We will beat this virus -- and extending the State of Emergency ensures we have all the tools we need for the fight," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"I thank every Victorian who is part of our massive team keeping our community safe - you can thank them too by following the rules, which will see us all get through the pandemic."

The State of Emergency will extend until 11:59 p.m. local time on Sept. 13, allowing police to continue enforcing physical distancing and isolation requirements.

This includes issuing fines ranging from 200 Australian dollars (143 U.S. dollars) for not wearing a mask in public, to 20,000 Australian dollars (14.3 thousand U.S. dollars) for continued breaches of stay-at-home orders.