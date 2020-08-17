Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 17, 2020
Chinese fugitive gangster repatriated from Dominican Republic

(Xinhua)    08:56, August 17, 2020

A Chinese fugitive gangster surnamed Zheng was brought back to China from the Dominican Republic on Sunday after 15 years on the lam, China's Ministry of Public Security said.

The suspect was the first fugitive repatriated by the Caribbean country to China, the ministry said.

Zheng is suspected of organizing criminal activities in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, including illegally running a gambling house and instigating a murder back in 2005, the ministry said.

Zheng then fled to several countries including Argentina and the Dominican Republic with fake identities and joined a mafia-like organization in Argentina as a core member to attack overseas Chinese, it added.

Zheng, wanted on the Interpol Red Notice, was arrested in March by Dominican authorities, according to the ministry, which reiterated its tough stance against organized crimes and urged those at large to surrender themselves for leniency.

