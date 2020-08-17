China starts trial run of online policy Q&A platform

China has started a trial run of a policy inquiry platform, as part of efforts to ensure stability on six fronts and security in six areas and provide policy information for firms and the public.

Launched by the website of the State Council, China's cabinet, the platform has pooled resources from 47 departments and put together policy information including employment and entrepreneurship, social security and COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as work and production resumption.

The government also pledges efforts to effectively integrate policy information of relevant departments of the State Council and boost its capabilities of conducting policy interpretation and answering inquiries from the public, with an aim to make the platform an information center for all policies nationwide.

The six fronts refer to employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and expectations. The six areas refer to job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains and the normal functioning of primary-level governments.