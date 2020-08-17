Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 17, 2020
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss 7-state summit on Iran

(Xinhua)    08:37, August 17, 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday discussed the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a seven-state summit on Iran.

On Friday, Putin proposed holding an urgent online meeting of the heads of the five permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council with the participation of the leaders of Germany and Iran to discuss Iran and the Persian Gulf situation.

During the phone call with Pompeo, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's full support for UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which created the international legal basis for the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Lavrov stressed that the Iran nuclear deal is a major political and diplomatic achievement aimed at strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime and regional security in the Middle East, it said.

Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed scheduling bilateral contacts in the near future during the phone conversation, it added.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

