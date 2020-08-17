Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 17, 2020
China steps up flood control in Yangtze River

(Xinhua)    08:34, August 17, 2020

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday urged greater efforts in flood control as another flood in the Yangtze River will occur in its upper reaches.

In the next three days, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of southwestern China, northwestern China, northern China and northeastern China, among other regions.

Efforts should be made in flood prevention of the Three Gorges reservoir and reservoirs in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, said E Jingping, minister of water resources.

Meanwhile, countermeasures for rainfalls in northeastern China and floods in the Yellow River and Weihe River basins should be implemented, E said.

