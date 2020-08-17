Chinese Embassy in Poland opposes Pompeo's erroneous claims on China

The Chinese Embassy in Poland on Sunday expressed its opposition to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's erroneous claims on China during his visit to the European country.

Pompeo once again spread false information, attacked and slandered China for no reason, and tried to sow discord between China and Poland, the embassy's spokesperson said in a statement.

"We express our strong opposition to such practices," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson called on Pompeo and other U.S. politicians to abandon their Cold War mentality and ideological bias, and stop slandering China, politicizing the issue of 5G, and undermining global solidarity and cooperation.

"We hope that the United States will adopt the mindset of a major country and take on its responsibility to do more good for China-U.S. relations and for people around the world," the spokesperson said.

"We believe that the international community has a sober view of the games played by a small group of U.S. politicians and will not allow the repetition of the old mistakes of inciting confrontations and creating divisions," the spokesperson added.