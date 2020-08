BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will solicit online public opinion on compiling the 14th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, starting Sunday.

Internet users can offer suggestions in the following two weeks through the websites and client-side applications of People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group, as well as online platform Xuexi.cn.

China will implement the 14th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development starting next year.