China's largest land port sees more China-Europe freight trains

Manzhouli, China's largest land port, has saw 2,011 China-Europe freight trains this year, up 22.6 percent year on year, according to China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

Over 180,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods have been transported through the cargo trains since the beginning of the year, up 22.2 percent year on year.

Some 93,918 TEUs of goods have been carried by 1,039 outbound trains via Manzhouli, while over 86,600 TEUs have been carried by 972 inbound trains.

Authorities in Manzhouli port have facilitated customs clearance to improve efficiency, with the time required for the customs clearance reduced from half a day to less than 30 minutes, the group said.