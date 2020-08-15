Beijing 2022 announces shortlist for visual design of uniform equipment

Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games announced on Friday a shortlist of 10 designs for the visual appearance of Games uniform equipment.

BOCOG has entrusted the China Fashion Association to solicit the visual appearance designs for uniform equipment for the 2022 Winter Games.

A total of 602 proposals came out. After experts' initial evaluation, re-evaluation and public evaluation, 10 were shortlisted.

Creators of the shortlisted designs include Shanghai University of Engineering Science, Tsinghua University and China's leading sportswear maker Anta.